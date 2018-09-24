SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure sitting to our northeast is helping to keep temperatures cool across New England. A northeast breeze is adding a good chill, plus keeping skies mostly cloudy. Not much will change this evening and temperatures dip back to around 50 overnight.
A warm front is approaching for Tuesday and a soaking rain is expected much of the day. Showers begin not long after sunrise and become a steady and at times, heavy rain. Temperatures in the valley will get stuck and stay in the 50s to near 60 most of the day. Wind will become light to calm.
By Tuesday evening, rain will taper off to showers. Temperatures will begin to climb and we may hit our high for the day just before midnight. Dew points will be on the rise as well. A shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight.
Ahead of a cold front, Wednesday will become humid and warmer with highs climbing to near 80. We will have a gusty breeze out of the south much of the day as well as a few occasional showers. Thunderstorm chances will be on the rise later in the day as the cold front comes into southern New England. A squall line of thunderstorms with gusty wind is possible Wednesday evening and we have a slight risk for a few severe storms within that line to bring wind gusts to 60mph.
High pressure returns Thursday to Saturday, bringing back dry air and cool nighttime temperatures. Daytime highs will stay close to normal with highs near 70. A cold front may come through our area sometime Saturday evening with a few showers, but it isn’t looking like much rain at this point. Another shot of dry, cool air will follow for Sunday and Monday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Lows: 45-50
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs: 57-62
Wednesday: Occasional showers, warm, humid, breezy. PM t-storms. Highs: 74-80
