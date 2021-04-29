SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it's a dry start to the day it's not going to last. Showers will move in later this morning followed by a soaking rain on the way this afternoon.
A warm front and area of low pressure will approach our area today, bringing that batch of rain with it. A few showers are possible this morning, but most of the steadier rain moves in this afternoon. Rain may become heavy at times throughout the evening, affecting the commute and there may even be a rumble of thunder of two. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Today will have a cool muggy feel.
Rain tapers to showers tonight, possibly linger into tomorrow morning as low pressure and a cold front swing through. Beneficial rain is likely with many ending up around an inch or more. The rain is still needed as we continue to run a deficit of over an inch of rain at Barnes in Westfield.
Temperatures tomorrow look cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Most of the day will be dry with some sunshine. The wind will increase and may gust over 40mph at times. Colder air dives in tomorrow night with additional showers. Showers still look to change to snow showers in the hill towns and higher elevations of central and western Mass. There may even be some flakes in the valley! Welcome to May!
A mainly dry weekend is on the way, but Saturday remains blustery and cool with highs around 60. Skies look partly cloudy. More clouds build for Sunday with a passing upper level disturbance. A low shower risk, but most stay dry and milder with highs in the low 70s.
