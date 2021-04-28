SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Any lingering showers continue to taper off tonight and most of the overnight hours are looking dry. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures bottom out in the lower 50s for most.
A warm front and area of low pressure will approach our area Thursday, bringing another batch of rain. A few showers are possible in the morning, but most of the steadier rain begins in the early afternoon. Rain may become heavy at times throughout the evening, affecting the commute. Temperatures will climb into the 60s in western Mass with some upper 60s possible in the CT River Valley.
Showers continue Thursday night and possibly into Friday morning as low pressure and a cold front swing through. Beneficial rain is likely with many ending up around an inch or more.
Temperatures Friday look cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezes increase and gusts may top 40mph at times out of the west. Colder air dives in for Friday night and if any showers linger, they may be rain or snow showers across the high terrain! Welcome May!
A dry weekend is on the way, but Saturday remains blustery and cool with highs around 60. Skies look partly cloudy. More clouds build for Sunday with a passing upper level disturbance. A low shower risk, but most stay dry and milder with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures continue to climb early next week with some upper 70s possible Monday! Showers return Tuesday with our next cold front.
