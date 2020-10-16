SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last two days were beautiful across western Mass. Temperatures both Wednesday and yesterday reached into the 70s however things go downhill in a big way today. It's still mild out there now, in fact some spots are still in the 60s! But a cold front will put an end to the mild temps and get ready for the rain. We have a good soaking on the way!
A cold front will come into New England this morning and nearly stall over the area. This will bring us rainy conditions today. Showers will move in this morning with steady rain along with occasional downpours this afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will fall, settling into the 50's.
Rain will continue tonight and overnight as low pressure moves northeast along the front. This should keep the chance for downpours going in western Mass and rainfall amounts look to end up around 1-2 inches. Rain ends tomorrow morning between 6-9am as this low quickly moves by. Wind gusts may kick up to 30+ mph as the low passes tomorrow morning, then we remain breezy throughout the day with northwest wind gusts at 20-30mph. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but brisk and cool with temperatures staying in the 50's.
High pressure will take hold tomorrow night bringing lighter wind and clear skies. Temperatures may fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for many Sunday morning leading to some scattered frost . However, Sunday is looking pleasant with quite a bit of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Readings will come back into the lower 60's.
Next week will feature a gradual warm up with a few showers Monday and Tuesday. A few disturbances will keep patchy clouds around with a slight risk for a shower, but most of the time we will be dry. More sun is possible by Wednesday, which should bring temperatures back to the 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
