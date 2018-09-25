SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain will continue this afternoon heavy at times. A warm front is moving our way bringing a soaking rain to all of western Mass. Temperatures will slowly inch to near 60 by this evening. Most spots will pick up between 1-2" of rain with a few isolated spots near 3" which will continue to lead to ponding on roadways and minor street flooding.
By this evening, rain will taper off to showers. Temperatures will continue to inch up overnight. Dew points will be on the rise as well. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible overnight.
Ahead of a cold front, tomorrow will become humid and warmer with highs climbing to near 80. We will have a gusty breeze out of the south much of the day as well as a few occasional showers.There will be some sunshine mixing in as well.
Thunderstorm chances will be on tomorrow evening as the cold front comes into southern New England. A squall line of thunderstorms with gusty wind is likely tomorrow evening and we have a slight risk for a few severe storms within that line to bring wind gusts to 60mph.
High pressure returns Thursday to Saturday. Daytime highs will stay close to normal with highs near 70 with nighttime lows down into the 40's to near 50. A cold front may come through our area sometime Saturday or Saturday evening with a few showers, but it isn’t looking like much rain at this point. Another shot of dry, cool air will follow for Sunday and Monday.
Today: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs: 56-62
Tonight: Leftover showers, a thunderstorms, becoming muggy. Lows: 60-64
Wednesday: A spot shower, warm, humid, breezy. Eve. t-storms. Highs: 74-80
