SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Scattered showers will continue for the remainder of the day with steadier and heavier rain on the way for overnight and Monday.
We saw a warmer day despite the cloud cover and ended up in the low 70s for much of the valley. Breezes remain light and variable overnight and showers turn to a steady rain as waves of low pressure move along a nearly stationary front to our south. Overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 50s.
Monday will be a cool, damp day across much of southern New England with a period of rain in the morning, then showers throughout the day, followed by another batch of heavier rain Monday night. Overall, we should end up around 1-2 inches with some higher amounts from imbedded downpours. A rumble of thunder is possible, but unlikely for us. A light northeast breeze will keep temperatures below normal through Tuesday with highs in the 50s to around 60.
Despite western Mass picking up 1-2.5” of rain with this storm system, there are no flood watches due to the long duration of the rain. Showers may linger Tuesday morning, then will exit mid-day. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures cool Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Surface high pressure returns mid-week, bringing back drier weather and some breaks of sunshine Wednesday. More sun is expected Thursday and Friday as this high drifts across New England. In the upper levels, a ridge will be overhead, allowing for warmer than normal temperatures. The warmest day should be Thursday, but we are still in the 70s Friday. The weekend is questionable at this point as we keep an eye on a coastal low.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.