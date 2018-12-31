SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We will end 2018 with a chilly rain for most spots across southern New England. In the hill towns and Berkshires, this evening will feature a wet snow with minor, slushy accumulations, followed by a transition to brief freezing rain, then rain as temperatures slowly climb. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s this evening and climb into the upper 30s in the valley by midnight. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times with an inch possible by morning. Fog may also be around and could be dense at times before sunup.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Franklin, western Hampshire and all of Berkshire county through early Tuesday morning for a coating to 2 inches of snow and sleet along with up to a tenth of an inch of ice.
While the valley will see mainly rain with a brief chance for some snow to mix in, the Berkshires and hill towns will get a few hours of snow and sleet, then a change to freezing rain, then rain overnight. By sunrise, showers will be nearly finished and temperatures will have risen into upper 30s to low 40s.
Low pressure will move across northern New England and into Canada Tuesday while intensifying. High pressure will also be building to our west and there will be a significant temperature gradient with highs in southern New England hitting 50s in many spots, while a colder air mass awaits in southern Canada. All of this will allow for some strong to damaging wind gusts Tuesday across our area.
A Wind Advisory begins for all of western Mass Tuesday morning and will last through the late afternoon for westerly wind gusts up to 45-55mph. Isolated wind damage and/or power outages possible.
High pressure will build Tuesday night, bringing lighter wind through Wednesday along with dry, colder weather. A weak upper level disturbance may bring flurries or a period of light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but only a dusting is looking possible. Quiet weather resumes through Friday with patchy clouds and moderating temps.
Our next storm comes into the area Saturday with rain most likely for now with a potential for another hill town mix. Temperatures look seasonable for now with a gusty breeze kicking in behind the storm for Sunday.
