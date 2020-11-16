SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds and gusty breezes have been around much of the day, but with seasonable temperatures. Tonight, wind lightens enough to allow for skies to clear out for a bit. However, as a cold front approaches Tuesday morning, clouds will increase again overnight. Bad news for folks hoping to catch the peak of the Leonid meteor shower in the early morning. Temperatures overnight fall into the upper 20s to low 30s with a light southwesterly breeze.
A passing cold front will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a healthy breeze out of the west-northwest. Colder air rushes in, keeping highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s for many in the late afternoon and may drop into the teens and 20s at night through Wednesday morning!
A deep trough over the Northeast will keep temperatures unseasonably cold mid-week with highs near freezing Wednesday. As high pressure builds in, wind should gust to 20-25mph Tuesday night through Wednesday, bringing wind chills into the teens and 20s in the valley and even some brief single-digits in the hill towns! Wednesday will be a sunny, cold day with lighter wind by the evening. High pressure should set us up to potentially break a record low Thursday morning as temps fall to the low teens.
After a brutal cold start Thursday, temperatures return to the 40s in the afternoon with an increasing southerly breeze. High pressure at the surface will move off the coast and in the upper levels, our trough moves out and a weak ridge builds in. Temperatures continue to rebound with highs approaching 60 by Friday! Mild temps look to last the weekend as well with overnight lows in the 30s. Our weather is looking mainly dry with a slight risk for a shower Sunday with a warm front, then showers late Monday with a cold front.
