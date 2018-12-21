SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –Heavy rain is moving through the valley this morning. With the heavy rain and threat for flooding A Flood Advisory has been issued for all of the valley remaining in effect until 12:30 PM.
A Flood Advisory also remains in effect for central and southern Berkshire County until 12:15 pm.
Temperatures are soaring too. We've already broken a record high for today's date, December 21st. The temperature popped to 63 degrees breaking the old record of 60 set in 1957.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of southern New England, including western Mass. Flooding is a concern with 1-3" of rain expected today. The heavy rain may lead to river, creek, and stream flooding. Poor drainage flooding is also likely.
The heaviest rain will fall through mid-afternoon before tapering off to showers this evening. There could even be a few rumble of thunder.
It will be windy today too with gusts up to 35 mph in the valley and close to 50 mph across the Berkshires. This strong southeast wind will help temps to soar to near 60 degrees! Somewhat ironic since today is the first day of winter. The Winter Solstice takes place at 5:53 pm.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 11 AM
A cold front will move through western Mass. early tomorrow morning as the wind shifts into the northwest ushering in colder air. Highs tomorrow will occur in the morning, with temperatures falling through the 40s during the day. There may be a few morning showers as the front moves through but the afternoon will be dry with lots of leftover clouds.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday with temperatures more seasonable, near 40. A very weak upper level disturbance comes through Monday morning but likely with just a few flurries or a touch of light snow. Those hoping for a white Christmas… accumulations are looking small at best, unfortunately. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.