SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of western Mass through 9PM tonight.
The risk for thunderstorms continues this evening across western Mass and most of New England. Severe thunderstorm potential is still there and the main threat is damaging wind gusts up to 60mph-something Southampton, Easthampton and Holyoke have already seen today.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms is looking likely later tonight for southeast Mass and Rhode Island, but some of it may clip parts of the valley-especially Hampden County. Timing looks to be around 10pm to 1am. A few stronger storms will be possible at this time, but most of the severe threat will be well to our southeast by then.
Fog and clouds linger overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. We remain very humid through sunrise and Thursday will be a warm, humid day ahead of an approaching cold front. Our severe threat is much lower for Thursday, but a few spotty showers and a weaker thunderstorm will be possible In the afternoon-hit or miss. Temperatures end up in the middle 80s for most with dew points around 70.
Our weather pattern shifts at the end of the week as a trough moves over New England and an upper low passes across southern Canada. These features will bring a shot of cooler, drier air to New England through the weekend. For western Mass, Friday and Saturday will be breezy with a west-northwest wind gusting to 20-25mph. Surface high pressure will give us good sunshine, meanwhile, northern New England will have more showers to deal with. Low dew points in the 40s and 50s expected through Monday!
Our next cold front will move into New England early next week. Monday looks seasonable and quiet weather-wise with sun and clouds. A few showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as the front passes through. Tuesday will also be a quiet weather day with the front to our south, but low pressure moving along that boundary will bring rain chances and higher humidity back to western Mass by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.