SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fantastic evening will follow a top 10 weather day here in western Mass! Skies remain clear and temperatures drop back through the 60s and 50s tonight with a light southerly breeze. We won’t be quite as chilly tonight with lows ranging in the 40s for Friday morning.
Friday will be our warmest day of the week with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 15 mph. We lose this taste of summer over the weekend, but expect a big return next week!
A cutoff upper low has been wobbling over the Southeast US for a few days now. This low will finally get pushed off the coast Saturday, passing to our south. It does look fairly cloudy Saturday with a chance for rain in the morning & early afternoon as the low passes by. There’s still some question of how far north the rain will reach, but chances are likely south of the Mass Pike. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s Saturday. We dry out Sunday with good sunshine, but a northeasterly breeze will keep highs in the lower 70s Sunday as well.
Memorial Day weather is looking great for western Mass and most of New England. High pressure will keep our weather dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures hitting mid-70s for most. An upper level ridge builds into the East for the week, bringing in more summer-like weather. Highs get to around 80 Tuesday and could take a run at 90 in the valley by the end of the week! A strong southwesterly flow will bring in some patchy clouds, but rain chances are low through Thursday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.