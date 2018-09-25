SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a milder, murky start this morning and today will be more summer-like.
A southerly breeze will kick in this morning making the start of the day feel muggy and warm. Although clouds will still rule we'll see a bit of sun with an occasional shower or stray thunderstorm through the late afternoon. Highs will reach near 80 along with dew points nearing 70!
Our best thunderstorm chance will be this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of showers and thunderstorms should arrive sometime after 6pm and exit before midnight. Gusty wind is likely as the front comes through, with the risk of isolated wind damage. Torrential rain is also likely with this line, but it will be moving fairly quick-so flash flooding won’t be a big concern.
Dry air returns by tomorrow morning and we go back into a stretch of seasonable, comfortable fall weather. Expect high pressure to give western Mass some sunshine, however, with a stalled front offshore and area of low pressure (possibly a tropical depression), high clouds could linger tomorrow and especially Friday.
The weekend is also looking dry and comfortable with a fair amount of sunshine. A cold front may bring a few spotty showers through later in the day Saturday, but it’s not looking like much for now. Behind the front, another shot of cool air arrives Sunday and we may see some chilly overnights into early next week. October should begin cool, dry and pleasant.
Today: A spot shower, warm, humid, breezy. Eve. t-storms. Highs: 75-80
Tonight: Storms ending early. Turning cooler and drier. Lows: 52-58
Thursday: Sun & clouds, dry. Highs: 65-70
