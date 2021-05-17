Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - A summer preview on tap this week!
This afternoon, numerous isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed throughout New England and western Mass. These may bring downpours and small hail, along with some gusty breezes and cloud to ground lightning. Showers and storms diminish quickly this evening, then skies gradually clear.
Cool and calm overnight with lows in the 40s. If you saw rain today, some patchy fog will likely develop tonight and overnight.
Tuesday will be another warm day with highs climbing into the low 80s in the CT River Valley! Middle to upper 70s are likely in the hills and breezes will pick up a bit for everyone with westerly gusts to 20mph. An upper level disturbance will move across New England, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, but most of those look to stay closer to the eastern coast. A few spot showers can’t be ruled out here in western Mass, but by no means a washout.
The heat is on! A ridge of high pressure builds in from mid to late week, bringing temperatures well into the 80s all 3 days. The warmest looks to be Thursday with temperatures possibly taking a run at 90 in the valley! We should see a lot of sun with no rain expected. Humidity remains low and breezes light. Sea breezes will kick in, cooling coastal spots each afternoon.
The ridge of high pressure will start moving back westward Friday into this weekend, which will increase our chances for unsettled weather and bringing the heat back a bit. 80s are still likely Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday looking like the warmer of the two. While no washouts are expected, we should get back to the pattern of patchy clouds and spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.
