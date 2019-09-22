SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The final day of summer is going to be a bright and warm one as temperatures top out in the lower to middle 80s. The first day of fall tomorrow will also feel more like summer before a cold front brings a return to seasonable temperatures starting on Tuesday.
A ridge of high pressure over the East will provide warm temperatures today and tomorrow. Highs should return to the middle 80s both days with Monday being the more humid day of the two. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather, but clouds increase later in a afternoon on Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring our first rain chance in over a week with showers possible Monday night.
A weak upper low and trough move by on Tuesday, which will bring in cooler air. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a healthy breeze. Wednesday looks seasonably warm and dry with good sunshine, then temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week.
