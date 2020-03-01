SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colder than normal air mass will stick around to close out the weekend before temperatures moderate heading into next week.
We are waking up to temperatures mainly in the teens this morning. Today will be a touch milder compared to yesterday, but still below normal and skies look mainly sunny as surface high pressure builds in. It will also be a bit breezy at times. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 30s but winds out of the northwest between 8-15 mph will make it feel colder. Clouds will increase again tonight as winds diminish but another cold night is on the way with lows falling back into the upper teens to around 20.
This week, we shift into a milder, more active weather pattern. On Monday, temperatures return to the 40s as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds build Monday and stick around much of the week as a few systems pass through. There is the chance for some showers late Monday night. Rain chances look low Tuesday with a few showers here and there. Chances for showers increase on Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday could top out in the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
