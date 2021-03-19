SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a chilly, blustery, but very pretty day across western Mass on this final day of winter.
Wind will continue to diminish tonight, eventually becoming calm around and after midnight. With clear skies and dry air in place, we will get quite cold with lows falling into the teens for most.
Spring officially begins at 5:37AM Saturday morning! It will be a calm, cold and frosty start, but as soon as the sun rises, so will the temperatures. We should see a pretty big swing in temps with highs hitting lower to middle 50s for most with some upper 50s possible. We keep a breeze out of the west at about 5 to 15mph.
Surface high pressure builds overhead Saturday night, so we will get cold fast and end up back in the upper teens to mid 20s by Sunday morning. Another big swing on tap with highs reaching around 60 Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky.
A lovely stretch of weather is on the way for New England as a ridge of high pressure builds into the East with milder temperatures, and surface high pressure keeps us dry and sunny. We should see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday Tuesday with light breezes shifting westerly.
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area mid-week, but we are trending mainly dry. Temperatures remain mild with highs near 60 Wednesday, then as our southwesterly flow increases, 60s Thursday and possibly Friday. Our next storm storm will arrive Friday with gusty wind and heavy rain possible.
