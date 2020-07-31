SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's looking like a warm and mainly dry day as we close out the work week. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend as we may see a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds out there today. There is the chance for a shower this morning, but the best chance for that will be to our south where a front has stalled out. There also could be a spot shower this afternoon, mainly in the hills. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will fall back into the lower 60s.
Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Things turn more humid and a bit unsettled on Sunday with a front bringing a few showers and storms later in the day. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. Highs on Sunday top out in the middle 80s.
We are also keeping a close watch on Hurricane Isaias. It's forecast to turn more north and head towards Florida, approaching the state as a hurricane over the weekend. It will likely move parallel to the east coast of Florida. New England is now in the cone of concern for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. The biggest threat for us would be heavy rain.
