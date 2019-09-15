SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While we are starting out with some fog this morning a nice day is on tap to close out the weekend. Another cold front will bring the chance for a few showers Monday morning before drier air moves in for much of the week.
It's a mild and a bit muggy to start off our Sunday. We are also dealing with some areas of fog. The fog is not going to last long and it becomes less humid throughout the day, but also a bit warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon but some clouds will mix in from time to time.
Clouds will increase Sunday night ahead of our next weather system as lows fall back into the lower 50s. We may see a few showers on Monday morning but they will not last as drier air begins to work back in Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will run in the lower 70s.
Canadian high pressure builds into New England early next week, which will bring back more fall-like temperatures and humidity. Dew points look to hover in the 40s and 50s most of the week, allowing for cool nights. Sunny skies are likely from Tuesday right on into the end of the week! Temperatures should end up in the 60s in the hills to lower 70s in the valley, with a warmer trend toward the end of the week.
