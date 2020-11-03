SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After an early morning snowfall across the hill towns and Berkshires (up to 5 inches in isolated spots!), skies turned mostly sunny with gusty breezes and chilly temperatures. Highs today were only a few degrees warmer than Monday, but the next several days will be significantly warmer!
High pressure builds into the Northeast tonight, allowing wind to become light to calm. Temperatures drop fast tonight and reach mid-20s by midnight for many. Some scattered clouds move through overnight, but we still fall into the lower to mid 20s in most spots by sunrise.
After a cold and frosty start, Wednesday warms up fast with highs hitting mid 50s for most with a few upper 50s possible in the lower valley. Expect a mainly sunny day and a southerly breeze at 5 to 15 mph through the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure continues building into the eastern US through the end of the week. Temperatures Thursday and Friday should reach middle and upper 60s with good sunshine. Thursday looks breezy, then wind looks to become light for Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures should max out around 70 both Saturday and Sunday as the ridge hits the mid-Atlantic. Expect continued dry weather with good sunshine through Monday, then showers may return by Tuesday night. Warmer than normal weather should continue through most of next week as well.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
