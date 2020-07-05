SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are waking up to some low clouds and fog this morning but it will not last long as sunshine will take over later this morning. Other than just the slight chance for a late day shower, we should see a dry day.
High pressure will keep our weather dry Sunday, but as wind shifts southwest, it will get warmer. Highs should hit the upper 80s to around 90 in western Mass with only a low risk for a spot shower later in the day with an approaching front. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms from Worcester county eastward. The Storm Prediction Center has placed those areas to our east under a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are on the way again tonight with lows falling back into the lower and middle 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will also be mainly rain free with a low risk for a late-day pop up. By mid-week, a warm front moves north, allowing for more heat and humidity. Hot, humid and stormy weather back Wednesday to Friday with temperatures once again approaching 90 degrees.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.