SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful night is on tap for western Mass with skies staying clear and temperatures cooling quickly. With high pressure in control, dew points are already back to the 50s, which will help tonight cool into the 50s as well.
Friday begins cool and sunny-perfect for having a cup of coffee outside. We warm up fast and by Noon, temperatures are already approaching 80. An approaching cold front will bring scattered clouds for the later afternoon and early evening and we have a short window where a shower or two may come through. The best chance for a shower should be between 2pm and 7pm and any rain we do see should be light.
Behind a departing cold front, high pressure builds back into New England with lower humidity and cooler air. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s by Saturday morning under a clear sky. Saturday will be a TOP 10 weather day with dew points in the 40s, sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. High pressure will move to northern Maine by Sunday, which will bring in an easterly wind flow that will keep temperatures cooler. We may start with some sun, but clouds will dominate the day.
Our weather turns unsettled Sunday evening and a few showers are possible into the overnight hours. An approaching warm front will spark scattered showers and a thunderstorm for Labor Day along with cloudy skies. It becomes a much more humid day too with dew points nearing the high 60s. We remain warm & muggy Tuesday, then humid with spotty showers and storms Wednesday. Cooler air looks to follow behind another cold front for the end of the week.
