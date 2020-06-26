SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Warm temperatures stick around for the end of the week and into the weekend. Some rainfall is possible Saturday with a few showers possible on Sunday.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as we close out the work week. There is just the slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon but many locations will remain dry. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
The forecast for Saturday is a bit complicated at this point but expect increasing clouds with the chance for showers during the mid to late morning. In the afternoon we could see a few breaks of sun which could trigger some additional shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. That being said, if we hang onto mainly cloudy skies, then we could just be looking at some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
It looks like we will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with the chance for a few spotty showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs on Sunday get back into the middle 80s. Monday looks like a mainly dry day with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Into next week, there are rain chance for Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's hope that western Mass can squeeze out at least a little bit as we enter into July.
It will become more humid on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves our way. It will bring clouds along with some showers and a few thunderstorms. This system should move out for Sunday. It will be very warm with temps in the middle to upper 80s with decreasing clouds and lowering humidity.
