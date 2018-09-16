It was a summer-like weekend with temperatures reaching into the 80's! Like yesterday once again this morning will feature areas of fog. However the fog will lift and we will see some sunshine before clouds start to work in during the afternoon. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tomorrow will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms. It will be tropical and breezy as the remnants of Florence move through. We will likely pick up 2-4" of rainfall which will likely lead to street and poor drainage flooding. In fact, A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for tomorrow for all of western Mass. The bulk of the rain will fall late tonight into tomorrow morning. Things will dry off a bit late in the day. Behind this system, we dry out and cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. A quick-moving front will bring humid weather Friday along with spotty showers and storms, followed by another nice shot of fall air-just in time for the official start of fall on Saturday!
Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: 78-82
Tonight: Cloudy, muggy with showers developing late. Lows: 64-68
Tuesday: Rain heavy at times. Chance for thunderstorms. Highs: 70-74
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.