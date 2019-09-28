SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cool start this morning it's looking like a breezy and warm day to kick off the final weekend of September. Just make sure to grab the umbrella if you have evening plans.
With high pressure to our east, a good southwesterly flow will set up for today, bringing in warmer temperatures. Highs should get to around 80 in the afternoon with a healthy breeze and a mostly sunny sky. More clouds drift in by the evening along with a line of broken showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Our best chance for rain should be after 6pm and showers should be gone or ending by midnight.
Our weekend will end with another nice day Sunday filled with sunshine and dry air. High temperatures return to the lower and middle 70s Sunday and Monday as high pressure passes to our north. Morning temps on Monday may dip into the upper 30s and low 40s!
In the upper levels, a ridge will take hold over the East, keeping many much warmer than normal for early October. A warm front will come through Tuesday morning with a few showers, then dew points and temperatures climb. A cold front will approach Wednesday night and ahead of it, we will see a very warm and humid day Wednesday with highs hitting middle 80s! Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as the front comes into our area.
Some big changes are on tap by the end of the week for New England. A stalled cold front should keep shower chances going Thursday, but we will be much cooler and less humid. A cooler pattern sets up for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s and the potential for our first killing frost.
