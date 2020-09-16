SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another cool start this morning with temperatures fall to near 40 in many spots, but temperatures are warmer up this afternoon as a southerly flow increases. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 70's with lots of sunshine and some wild fire smoke, thanks to the numerous wildfires that continue to burn in the West. Luckily for us, our air quality isn’t affected much as the smoke plume remains very high up in the atmosphere.
Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and more humid with temperatures nearing 80 in the lower valley ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew points will also climb back into the 50s, which is still comfortable, but we may notice some mugginess by the evening. A cold front will cross western Mass tomorrow night, bringing in more clouds along with a chance for a shower. Unfortunately, remnants of Sally won’t be reaching southern New England and beneficial rains remain well to our south.
Strong Canadian high pressure will build into the Northeast beginning Friday. Another shot of below normal temperatures will follow and highs stay in the lower to middle 60s from Friday through the weekend! We look breezy Friday and Saturday, then wind may calm by Saturday night, allowing for temperatures to return to the 30s. We may see our first widespread frost potential! Dry, more seasonable weather returns early next week. There are no big rain storms in sight!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
