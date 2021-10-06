SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve seen a very pleasant day across western Mass with highs hitting lower 70s throughout the valley with good sunshine. In the hill towns and Berkshires, clouds hung tough, keeping temperatures in the 60s.
High pressure will dominate our weather through the end of the week, keeping wind light and our weather quiet. Skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight for all with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 40s by sunrise. Patchy fog is possible again through sunrise.
After a cool start, we warm up fast as morning clouds and fog burn off. Temperatures return to the 70s Thursday with most a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Clear skies and light wind likely through sunset.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge will continue to keep temperatures well above normal through the end of the week. Temperatures Friday return to the mid-70s with sun and clouds mixed as surface high pressure also keeps control. As this high moves northeast, wind shifts out of the East, bringing in more clouds and a cooler on-shore flow. Skies look overcast both Saturday and Sunday with a low risk for a shower.
Low pressure off the East Coast may take a run at southern New England Sunday into Monday. Chances are low we see rain in western Mass, but it is possible and some long range models are hinting at that scenario. Will keep you posted. Next week the upper level ridge returns, bringing another stretch of unseasonably warm weather.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
