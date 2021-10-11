SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got a warm week ahead with temperatures hitting 70s each day. Overall, our weather remains quiet until the weekend…
After nearly 3 days of cloudy skies, we get some clearing this evening and tonight. However, clouds increase overnight and fog develops for the early morning. Temperatures should fall quickly into the 50s and possibly a few upper 40s overnight, then we return to around 50 by sunrise.
It may take a while for the fog to burn off Tuesday morning, but we should see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday reach low 70s for most with a light and variable breeze.
A ridge of high pressure lingers over the East this week, allowing for daily high temperatures to end up around 10-15 degrees above normal through Friday! Weather-wise we won’t see much other than morning clouds and fog, then some afternoon sunshine. Breezes remain light as well with some increase in a southerly breeze late in the week. A weak upper level disturbance may bring a shower or two Wednesday evening and night, but we wouldn’t see much.
A powerful storm system is bringing snow to the West early this week and severe weather to the southern Plains. The low with this system will move northeast into central Canada by Thursday, then over Hudson Bay by Saturday, swinging a cold front through New England. We turn breezy ahead of this front and may see a period of rain Saturday evening. Our weather is trending more seasonable and brisk Sunday into early next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.