SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is going to be the pick of the weekend if you have plans to be out and about. An area of low pressure will bring a wintry mix to rain late tonight and into Sunday.
Saturday will be a decent weather day with sun and high, thin clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s with a light to calm wind. Thin clouds will gradually thicken as the day rolls on and skies turn cloudy Saturday night ahead of our next storm system.
Winter Weather Advisories are now up for all of western Mass. For eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire counties it is in effect from 1 am until 6 am Sunday. For western Hampden and western Hampshire counties the advisory is in effect from 1 am until 9 am Sunday. For Franklin county the advisory is in effect from 1 am until 11 am Sunday and for Berkshire county the advisory goes into effect at 9 pm this evening until 7 am Sunday morning.
Our storm will start as snow and sleet, but we see a quick change to freezing rain. In the lower valley, only a light glaze is possible, then we temperatures rise above freezing-giving many plain rain through Sunday morning. Ice will linger longer in the Berkshires & hills and could accumulate to 1-2 tenths of an inch. By Sunday morning, everyone will change to rain with only lingering pockets of freezing rain in the highest elevations. A half inch to 0.75” of rain is expected with temperatures reaching lower to middle 40s for many.
Behind this storm system, wind will increase Sunday night. Strong to damaging wind gusts are possible Monday across New England with some gusts topping 50 mph though some locations in the higher elevations could see wind gusts topping 60 mph. There is a High Wind Watch for Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires from Sunday evening through Monday evening. Colder air will also be diving in Monday and Tuesday, so wind chills will likely approach 0 by Monday night through Tuesday morning. We stay breezy Tuesday, but wind gradually gets lighter as surface high pressure moves in.
Another shot of cold, Arctic air moves in midweek with highs on Wednesday in the teens and 20s-well below normal for the end of February. There have been hints of minor snow midweek, but the forecast is now looking mainly dry-for nearly the entire week. It will be a quiet, but cold start to March.
