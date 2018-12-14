SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've seen a milder day across western Mass with highs this afternoon reaching low 40s. Clouds have held tough today and skies will remain cloudy tonight. The evening remains dry, but light showers will pass through our area later tonight and overnight-especially south of the Mass Pike and into Connecticut. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 30s through Saturday morning, so no winter weather is expected.
Saturday might begin with an early shower and fog, but as high pressure builds to our north, skies will partially clear out. It will be another mild day with highs in the 40s and with the help of some sun, the lower valley may take a run at 50!
Low pressure will move off the mid-Atlantic coast tonight and pass just to the southeast of Nantucket on Sunday. As it makes that closer pass to southern New England, we will see wet weather roll back in. A wintry mix is expected in most locations on Sunday with snow possible as well. High pressure building to our northeast will help to bring in colder air-enough to produce winter weather. Right now, temps look to stay in the middle 30s, so even with snow, sleet and rain-roads will stay wet.
Models are hinting at our wintry mix changing to snow Sunday night with temps falling below freezing. Snow accumulation is looking possible through early Monday morning-mostly in the hill towns, but the valley may see some as well. Stay tuned for updates on amounts.
This coastal low moves away early Monday, bringing an end to snow early. There may be some snow accumulation that will impact the AM commute.
Colder, Arctic air will roll in Monday evening and Tuesday will be a frigid day with a gusty breeze putting wind chills in the teens. Dry weather continues through Thursday followed by rain by Friday.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some fog. Lows: 32-38
- Saturday: AM clouds, then partly cloudy. Highs: 43-50
- Sunday: Light, spotty wintry mix. PM snow? Highs: 32-38
