SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures made it into the 60s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies. Keep the umbrella handy as showers are possible tonight and a steady rain looks to be heading our way to close out the weekend.
Another area of low pressure will pass off the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight through Sunday, bringing rain back to the region so keep the umbrella handy. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will linger through tomorrow and it will be cooler with highs tomorrow afternoon only in the lower to middle 50s.
A ridge of high pressure returns early next week and we finally get a little sunshine in our forecast! A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday with highs around 70, then Tuesday temps approach mid-70s! A cold front will move south into our area by Tuesday evening with more clouds and a slight risk for showers. We turn cooler behind the front and temps fall back to the 60s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary lingers to our south Thursday and Friday, keeping our weather cool and unsettled.
