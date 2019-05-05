SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Well here we go again. Another damp and cool start out there this morning. Keep the umbrella handy because another wet day is on tap.
Rain will be steady through the morning and into the early afternoon but we should see the rain become a bit scattered later this afternoon into early this evening before ending. You will certainly want to have the umbrella with you if you are going to be out and about today. Even though it will be a wet day rainfall totals will be on the lighter side with many areas picking up less than a half an inch of rain. Highs today only top out in the middle 50s.
A ridge of high pressure returns early next week and we finally get a little sunshine in our forecast! A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday with highs around 70, then Tuesday temps approach mid-70s! A cold front will move south into our area by Tuesday evening with more clouds and a slight risk for showers. We turn cooler behind the front and temps fall back to the 60s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary lingers to our south Thursday and Friday, keeping our weather cool and unsettled.
