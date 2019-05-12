SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful day to kick off the weekend yesterday but unfortunately the weather pattern for the next few days will be anything but nice.
Clouds will stick around all day today with showers likely as an area of low pressure passes to our south. It looks like we already saw our high temperature in the lower 50s just after midnight as temperatures this afternoon look to linger in the middle and upper 40s. Not the greatest day if you have outdoor plans with mom.
Chilly temps for May continue into the beginning of the week as a trough sits overhead as well as an upper level low. At the surface, low pressure will pass to our south Monday into Tuesday. We wake up to cloudy skies tomorrow morning but it looks like rain will hold off until the afternoon. An easterly wind will keep all of New England chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50.
By Wednesday, drier weather returns, but the upper low is still exiting New England, so clouds and cool temps continue. Temperatures return to near normal for the end of the week along with some sunshine, but showers are possible Thursday evening with a passing cold front.
