SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Happy Father's Day!! While I wish we were going to see a day as nice as yesterday for all the dads out there, it's just not going to be the case today.
Unfortunately Father’s Day won’t be the nicest as showers are moving into the region. It will be warm and increasingly humid in the afternoon with a chance for spotty showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The day won’t be a washout, but fairly cloudy and unsettled. Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 70s and dew points will climb into the lower 60s. There could still be some showers around this evening before ending later tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows dropping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Much of our weather this week will be driven by a nearly stalled frontal boundary that will waver from today through the end of the week. We do get a brief break from the showers tomorrow as high pressure passes to our north and brings us partly sunny skies. Weak areas of low pressure moving along the front will bring daily rain threats starting on Tuesday. Humidity will remain high through Friday with dew points in the 60s. Temperatures will bounce around the 70s and low 80s and overnight temps will stay close to 60 much of the week.
