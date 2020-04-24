SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is going to be a wet and cool end to the work week. Drier air moves in for Saturday with temperatures near seasonable levels before more rain arrives on Sunday.
Rain is falling in western Mass and will continue off and on throughout most of the day. Rainfall amounts will end up around a quarter to half inch near and south of the Mass Pike with lower amounts farther north. Northeast breezes of 10-15mph and occasional gusts to 20mph will keep the day cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. Showers taper off this evening and drier air builds in to start the weekend.
Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend with sunshine to start, then increasing high clouds later in the day. It will be a quiet, dry and seasonable day with light breezes and highs in the lower to middle 60s! Skies will become mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows falling back into the upper 30s to around 40.
Our next storm system will impact western Mass from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon with another round of chilly rain and possibly some high terrain snow. Rain begins midday Sunday with overcast skies and temps in the 40s. A second low looks to develop off the coast Sunday night and may pull enough cold air in to change rain to snow in the higher elevations. A rain/snow mix continues into Monday morning, then ends as a chilly rain Monday afternoon. There’s still a lot of details to iron out, but Sunday & Monday are not looking pleasant.
High pressure builds back into New England Tuesday, bringing back dry, seasonably cool weather.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.