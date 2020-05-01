SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it's a wet start to our Friday morning, the heaviest of the rain will fall this morning, with showers during the afternoon. Dry and mild air works in for the weekend.
Rain could be heavy at times early this morning with some locations picking up over an inch of rainfall. Some minor street and poor drainage flooding is possible, but nothing significant is expected.
Steady rain will exit western Mass this morning and gusty wind will subside as well. During the day, skies turn partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers and a thunderstorm as a cold front moves through. Despite lingering clouds, temperatures should get into the mid 60s with a light southerly breeze.
Low pressure will slowly move off to the northeast Saturday, allowing skies to turn mostly sunny in western Mass by the afternoon, if not earlier. High pressure will be building in, so it will be a bit breezy throughout the day. Temperatures should get well into the 60s and may even take a run at 70 in the Springfield area! Sunday will also be dry and warm with highs hitting low 70s. We will see a mix of sun and increasing afternoon clouds.
An upper trough moves into the Northeast Sunday night into Monday. Showers are possible as low pressure slides to our south, but most of the rain looks to miss southern New England at this point. If we do get hit with rain, it will likely be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Cooler air moves in Tuesday to Thursday, but its also looking mainly dry.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
