SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be windy and cold! It will feel more like early March instead of late April! Clouds will be around throughout the rest of the day along with flurries and some snow showers making look more like early March too!
Wind out of the west ramps up as low pressure continues to strengthen to our northeast and high pressure builds from the southwest. Wind will gust up to 40 mph from time to time. In areas that stay dry there is a elevated brush fire threat this afternoon too.
Tonight will be clear and cold. The wind will diminish and if it goes calm before sunrise temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 20's. The record low is 25. Tomorrow will still be windy, but it will be more seasonable with highs reaching into the upper 50's to near 60. There will be more sunshine too. It will certainly feel more comfortable.
A weak ridge will build in, helping temps approach 70 Saturday! The wind will be lighter with tons of sunshine too. Saturday is looking fantastic, certainly the pick of the week with rain moving in for Sunday.
A coastal low will bring us a soaking rain with 1-2 inches possible. Expect a cloudy, cooler and breezy Sunday too. The rain will arrive before sunrise, lasting most of the day. The storm moves out by Monday and most of next week is looking dry, with a moderating trend. Highs will reach near 60 tomorrow then well into the 70's by mid-week. We may even touch 80.
