SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Mass tonight through Saturday morning…
High pressure has kept our weather dry and seasonable today, but as low pressure approaches from the southwest, a wintry mix becomes more likely throughout the evening. We should all see snow for a time this evening and early tonight. Accumulations look light with an inch or less for most, but up to 2 or 3 inches near the Rt. 2 corridor. Snow will transition to sleet and freezing rain tonight and rain overnight for the valley first, then the hills by morning.
Icing should end up around a glaze to a tenth of an inch for most, but in the hill towns and Berkshires, some ice amounts may approach a quarter inch, leading to a risk for isolated power outages. Slippery/icy roads are the main concern through Saturday morning.
Low pressure will exit Saturday morning and take and lingering rain or freezing rain showers in the hills along with it. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s for most with some mid 40s possible in the valley. Breezes pick up out of the west-northwest as high pressure builds in and some gusts to 20-30mph are possible.
High pressure will keep us cold and dry Saturday night, then dry most of Sunday. Our next storm system will increase clouds Sunday and bring another round of precipitation by Sunday evening and night.
An approaching upper low will allow a coastal low to develop late Sunday. As the low moves off the mid-Atlantic coast, we will see light snow begin Sunday evening. It is looking like western Mass will see mainly snow overnight into Monday morning as the low passes by the Cape and Islands. Snow accumulations are still being determined, but 2-4 inches is looking possible. This would be a heavier, wet snow for many, so spots that see 4 or more inches run the risk for power outages.
Our weather pattern remains chilly and unsettled for early January. The coastal low will exit Monday, but linger off the coast of Newfoundland and Maine through mid-week, keeping clouds across New England. Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking dry with highs in the 30s to near 40. Some sunshine should return later in the week with a chillier air mass, then we have another shot at a coastal storm next weekend.
