SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry air from departing high pressure has kept precipitation at bay for a while, but as moisture overcomes the dry air, a light wintry mix may be seen across the Pioneer Valley. As dew points climb, temperatures fall and we should be cold enough to see at least some sleet if not some wet snow in the valley. Rain should mix in and take over fairly quick, keeping accumulations at little to none.
The hills are already seeing light snow and some minor accumulations are possible-mainly on the grass. However, temperatures falling to around freezing may allow for roads to become slippery in spots-especially above 1,000ft. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain in the hills with an inch or two of snow accumulation, then a few hundredths of an inch of ice. Winter Weather Advisories continue in the hills through 6am Saturday.
Rain showers end early Saturday morning-mostly before sunrise. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s under a cloudy sky, but we will see some dramatic changes through the morning as clouds decrease and temperatures rise. Highs in the afternoon should top off in the lower to middle 60s with a brisk westerly breeze. It gets chilly Saturday night with high pressure overhead, but another dry, mild day is on tap Sunday with highs returning to the middle and upper 60s.
High clouds will build Sunday ahead of an approaching warm front. Rain showers arrive Monday morning and should continue most of the day. It is looking like an above normal temperature day with 50s or low 60s possible. Showers taper off Monday evening and dry, mild conditions should return Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday evening may bring another shower, followed by breezy, colder conditions for mid-week.
The second half of next week is looking cooler and unsettled as an upper low passes to our north and a trough digs southward across New England. Clouds linger, but shower chances look low most of Wednesday and Thursday. A wintry mix and rain looking possible for late Thursday into Friday.
