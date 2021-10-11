SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the average high for this time of year is in the lower 60s, temperatures will run above normal this week with the potential for highs to run in the middle 70s by the middle of the week.
We will start out with mostly cloudy skies today but should begin to see the skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon, bringing temperatures back up to the 70 degrees mark, making for a pleasant holiday. If you have the day off, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activates, especially as the day goes on. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will fall back into the upper 40s to around 50
Much of this week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for a spot shower on Wednesday. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal for October, potentially with the chance to cross the 75 degree mark midweek.
The pattern looks to change as we close out the week with cooler and potentially some wet weather for the weekend. I would not bank on a washout as of now, but some showers are possible with highs in the 60s to around 70 looking pretty likely.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
