SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Some brutal wind last night and today across the area! Some of the top wind gusts observed were:
- Mt. Tom 78mph
- Southwick 62mph
- Westfield 61mph
- Pittsfield 60mph
- Chicopee 56mph
- Orange 55mph
Wind remains gusty for the rest of the day, however the damaging gust threat has ended and all Advisories have expired. Wind may still gust to 30-40mph early, then wind will decrease significantly after midnight. Our weather remains dry tonight with lows falling back to the teens for most. Clouds will increase overnight, then decrease near sunrise.
Wednesday will feel much milder compared to today as highs return to the lower and middle 40s! We do have a warm front passing by, that will bring some clouds to the sky, but dry weather will prevail with any rain or snow showers staying farther north. Expect a brisk day with occasional wind gusts to 20mph.
A cold front will pass through with some clouds and a flurry Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This front and a continued upper trough will usher in a colder air mass that lingers through Saturday. Temperatures return to the 30s Thursday with a gustier breeze, then fall to near or below freezing Friday. Some single digits wind chills may return for Friday morning. Saturday also looks quite chilly, but not as breezy. All 3 days will feature good sunshine.
Our weekend continues to look bright and dry with moderating temperatures Sunday. A pattern shift is looking more likely for next week with a warmer weather trend. For now, it’s looking like highs may climb into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with continued dry weather.
