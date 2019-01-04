SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another mild day across western Mass with afternoon high temps in the lower to middle 40s. High clouds continue to build across our area and will linger throughout the night, however, most of the night remains dry. Temperatures will slowly fall back to the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of western Mass for 3am to 11am Saturday for a light glaze of ice on roads. As wet weather moves in, it may begin as freezing rain in pockets-especially in the higher elevations.
A weaker nor’easter with no snow… in January… is passing by on Saturday. For the Pioneer Valley, rain will be around most of the day with a half inch of rain expected. The threat for freezing rain and drizzle will be during the morning, then everyone goes to a chilly rain. Skies remain overcast and temperatures make it into the middle and upper 30s by the afternoon. It won’t be an overly breezy day and a north-northeast breeze should remain fairly light.
Wind does pick up on Sunday behind our storm system as it moves to our northeast and high pressure builds to our north. A northwest wind may gust to 20-30mph during the day, helping to usher in a colder air mass that we will feel by Sunday night. A few flurries or mountain snow showers are possible as an Arctic cold front comes through.
It will be a cold, dry start to the week, but our next storm is on the way for Monday night into Tuesday. Low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes and should pass to our north on Tuesday. This storm will likely have some winter weather with it and snow accumulation is possible Monday night. The lower valley looks to see the least snow amounts and a changeover to rain. Snow amounts could be higher in the upper valley and hills. We will start talking amount specifics over the weekend.
Our weather pattern remains poor for snow setups through mid-month. However, the pattern does look to be shifting in some ways as we near mid-January. More cold snaps and better chances for Arctic air masses are looking likely the 2nd half of the month. The return of colder air will give us better snow chances too. Stay tuned!
