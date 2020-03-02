SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly weekend but a warm front is moving through this morning and we have milder temperatures to kick off the work week.
This morning will be mainly cloudy with a flurry or two as a warm front pushes through. Clouds will give way to developing sunshine later this morning with temperatures reaching into the lower 50's.
An area of low pressure will keep a Southerly flow going through tomorrow. This will keep temperatures in the 30's and lower 40s tonight and we'll be back into the 50's tomorrow. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in tomorrow afternoon as an area of lower pressure slides into the Northeast. Showers and periods of rain will stick around into tomorrow night.
Behind this system it will be windy and cooler Wednesday and for the rest of the workweek but we should see a return to sunshine. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's. The wind will ease by Thursday and Friday.
Things are looking interesting for Friday night into Saturday. Energy will be coming out of Canada while moisture streams up the coast. Meanwhile cold air will be in place in the atmosphere. If things come together we could be talking about accumulating snow and wind. It's a long way out but certainly something to watch! Stay tuned!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
