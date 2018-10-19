SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – While it's a cold start this morning a seasonable afternoon is on tap thanks to mostly sunny skies. A Freeze Warning is in effect for central and eastern parts of Hampshire county as well as all of Hampden county until 9 am.
Today starts off cold, but warms quickly with the help of a sunny morning sky. As high pressure moves off the coast, our wind will increase out of the southwest-bringing in milder air for the afternoon with highs approaching 60. Temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly tonight as clouds increase and lows should stay in the 40s with a few showers possible and a southwest breeze.
Shower chances continue Saturday morning, but should be fairly light and spotty. Our weekend starts cloudy and mild with highs back to the low 60s Saturday afternoon. It will be a bit blustery with southwest gusts to 20-25mph. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front comes across western Mass, but it won’t be a washout. Wind lightens for a time Saturday night, but will pick up again behind the front from the northwest.
Chilly air comes back into southern New England on a gusty northwest breeze Sunday morning. Any early clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon as high pressure builds in-which will also help to bring wind speeds back down Sunday night. Expect a colder, frosty start Monday morning, followed by a fairly quiet, cool October day. Seasonably cool temps continue through midweek with another shower chance on Tuesday. More sunshine is looking likely Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: Sunshine with PM high clouds. Highs: 56-60
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows: 44-48
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. Highs: 60-64
