After a cool, overcast day, Summer-like temperatures return for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Highs today topped out in the mid 50s – nearly 10° below the average high for this time of year.
The low clouds and fog really prevented any sunshine today. The fog and drizzle will stay in place overnight as temperatures hover in the middle 50s.
A warm front passes through Tuesday, boosting temperatures back into the upper 70s. It will start cloudy in the morning, however some sunshine is expected into the afternoon.
The southerly wind will bring an increase in humidity, although it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable.
By Wednesday, highs will be in the low 80s – likely the last 80° temperature for the year. The clouds of the last few days will be totally gone, leaving some brilliant sunshine into the afternoon.
A strong, moisture-laden cold front will swing through on Thursday. Most of the day will be cloudy with showers and downpours. The heaviest of the rain should occur in the evening into Friday.
Behind the front, temperatures slowly fall back into an Autumn-feel. Saturday and Sunday mornings will likely be in the upper 30s, with some places experiencing the first frost of the season.
We are also watching Hurricane Michael off the coast of Cuba. It’s likely going to bring major impacts to the Big Bend of Florida by Wednesday afternoon, possibly as a Cat 3 major hurricane. Storm surge near Appilachicola will be the biggest concern, however the entire Panhandle will have to watch closely.
Michael eventually gets caught up in the larger weather pattern. If it mergers with Thursday’s cold front, additional rain for us is possible. At the moment, it’s looking more like a close pass to the south for New England.
