SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool start this morning with temperatures in the 50s across western Mass but we should see mild but slightly below normal temperatures once again this afternoon.
Those cooler than normal temperatures are thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our northeast. That will allow winds to come off of the Atlantic both today and tomorrow. Here in western Mass, our high temperatures look to climb into the lower and middle 70s both days with a mix of sun and patchy clouds. Along the eastern shore, temperatures may not get out of the 60s! Also, for those headed to the beach, spotty rain showers will be possible from the onshore flow.
Temperatures get chilly tonight into tomorrow morning as many fall into the middle and upper 40s under a mostly clear sky! Expect a chill in the air Monday morning as the kiddos head back to school! The start of the work week looks quiet and comfortable with slightly warmer temperatures by Tuesday, but we keep the low humidity. Dew points climb a bit Wednesday and much more for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday from the front, but we may need to eye a system off the coast as well. Low pressure off the coast of Florida may develop into our next tropical system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.