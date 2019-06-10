SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a fantastic weekend! It doesn't get better. Sunny, warm dry days with cool, comfortable overnights. Hopefully you had a chance to get out and enjoy it because we do have chances on the way for today.
It's another nice morning but clouds will be on the increase with rain moving in later today. High pressure will give way to low pressure with showers developing by mid to late afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times tonight into tomorrow morning. There is the chance for a thunderstorm or two as well. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-1.5" so a soaking rain is looking likely. It will become muggy later today into tomorrow morning as dew points come up into the 60's. Rain tapers off tomorrow morning followed by increasing sunshine with breezy, dry conditions. Tomorrow afternoon will be nice.
Wednesday is looking nice as well with mostly sunny, warm but dry conditions. The next chance of rain comes on Thursday with showers or even periods of rain. Things will likely dry out for Friday and for the start of the weekend.
