SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a mild end to the weekend with highs this afternoon topping out in the lower and middle 50s. A dry cold front will bring cooler conditions for the start of the work week.
Clouds are continuing to build in and skies turn mostly cloudy tonight. On Monday, a cold front moving southward will bring the slight chance for a spot sprinkle, but many of us should remain dry.
Some sunshine will develop later Monday morning as the cold front slides to our south. That system will bring in slightly cooler air as highs on Monday top out in the middle to upper 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Unseasonably cool conditions arrive Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday with abundant sunshine as strong high pressure takes over. High pressure moves east and sets up a warm up for the end of the week with highs nearing 60 by Friday. The mild air could linger into the start of next weekend, though it may come with the chance for a few showers.
