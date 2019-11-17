SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are waking up to more record cold this morning as the temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee dropped to 14° overnight which broke the record of 16° set back in 1967.
We will start out with some sunshine this morning but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By tonight and Monday morning, we will have cold high pressure to our northeast and a coastal storm to our southeast. There is a chance for very light precipitation to spread across western Mass overnight into Monday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western Hampden county and all of Hampshire and Franklin counties from midnight tonight until noon Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1am for Berkshire county until noon Monday.
With temperatures around and slightly below freezing (especially in the hills), freezing rain/drizzle may occur as we head toward the predawn hours Monday. This would make for a slippery or messy morning commute. At the moment, not a lot of ice is expected, around a trace to a tenth of an inch, but only trace amounts can cause travel issues.
Rain showers continue Monday on and off as low pressure passes to our east. As temps fall Monday night, some mixing with snow and sleet is possible through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will turn a bit milder in the afternoon with drying conditions. On Wednesday, another coastal low passes farther off the coast, so our weather looks quiet and cool. We turn blustery Thursday ahead of our next cold front, which may bring rain showers or a light wintry mix to the area Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.