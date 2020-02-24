SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw an unseasonably mild day across western Mass with highs hitting the low 60s in the Springfield area. This was actually a far cry from the record of 73 degrees set in 2017.
Tonight, high clouds continue to build and skies remain cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 30s through sunrise with a calm wind.
We will lose our brilliant sunshine for a few days and our weather turns unsettled Tuesday through Thursday. While Tuesday looks mostly dry, the overcast will hang around all day and some occasional showers or a little drizzle is possible. High temperatures will return to well-above normal with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
Low pressure will head in our direction Tuesday evening, keeping clouds, fog and showers in place. Winds will shift more easterly and northeasterly, allowing for temperatures to drop a bit more, especially in the hills. Rain and even some light snow is possible through Wednesday morning, but accumulations look to be little to nothing. Wednesday turns a bit cooler and stays unsettled with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, cloudy skies and occasional showers. A few snow showers are possible in the hills in the morning and could lead to some icy or slick spots.
The main part of this slow-moving storm system finally arrives late Wednesday into mid-day Thursday with a soaking rain likely. Some gusty wind is possible Wednesday night and Thursday with a passing cold front. Drier air should rush in behind the front for Thursday afternoon, bringing showers to an end. There may be a period where the hill towns and spots north of Rt. 2 change to a wintry mix or snow, but at this point, accumulations look light.
A gusty northwest breeze on Thursday will help to usher in colder air for Friday and the weekend. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a deep trough moves overhead, allowing for cold air to build as well. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday with a lingering breeze and highs in the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday look colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s both days. Temperatures begin climbing out of the hole next Monday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.