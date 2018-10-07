SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It certainly felt more like summer this afternoon as temperatures topped out in the upper 70s and even some lower 80s. Cooler air returns tomorrow before the warmer and humid conditions make a come back for the middle of the week..
We managed to see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon but the clouds will begin to fill back in this evening. A shower or sprinkle is possible tonight, otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the upper 50s.
The cold front will linger just to our south tomorrow and high pressure to our north will bring in a northeasterly breeze-which will produce a good amount of low clouds and cause cooler temps. There once again will be the chance for a spot sprinkle or shower on Monday. However, in the upper levels, a ridge remains in control, so once the front moves back to the north Tuesday, our temps will go back up. Warm and humid weather is back starting on Tuesday. We could see some rain as we head later into the week/
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. Lows: 54-58
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A spot shower possible. Highs: 59-63
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, warm and humid. A slight chance for a shower. Highs: 73-77
